

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODGF.PK), a French multinational corporation, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with its main customer jem & fix, to sell its Demark-based wood processing and distribution business- Protræ to the latter for an undisclosed sum.



The company has cited 'inadequate positioning and lack of critical mass' as major reasons for the divestment.



Protræ located in two facilities in Rødding and Holsted, generated sales of around 120 million euros for 2021.







