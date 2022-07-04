Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
Dow Jones News
04.07.2022 | 09:52
DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 207.4684

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2014958

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU0533033071 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      FINW LN 
Sequence No.:  172231 
EQS News ID:  1389547 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
