The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent European firm, and the new appointments underline its growth and Strategy 2025 ambitions

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has appointed 19 new Partners across Europe. 14 Partners have been internally promoted, and five Partners joined BearingPoint from outside the firm. The appointments underline the firm's ongoing success and growth and the ambitions defined in its Strategy 2025: putting people in the center, outperforming the market every year, and being in the top three in chosen areas of expertise.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: "It is a real pleasure that we were able to promote internally 14 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. All of them have reached this important milestone based on their exceptional abilities, deep industry expertise and outstanding commitment to serving our clients. In addition to our internally promoted Partners, I am very pleased to welcome five new Partners that have joined BearingPoint from outside the firm. Having 19 new Partners on board demonstrates the success of our business and reflects our ambitions manifested in our Strategy 2025."

The new Partners at a glance:

Roberto Agatini

Office: Stockholm/Sweden

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: MBA and degree in Engineering

Business focus: Technology

"As Partner at BearingPoint, I look forward to continuing shaping and delivering technology-enabled transformations for clients to drive their business performance."

Jonas Aronsson

Office: Stockholm/Sweden

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master's in Industrial Engineering and Management

Business focus: Public sector, people and strategy

"As a Partner, I look forward to growing our public sector practice and assisting the sector in the transformation to become more citizen-centric, leverage new technology and improve working conditions for public servants."

Sébastien Canonne

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Education: Certified Public Accountant

Business focus: Finance transformation with a focus on shared services centers, process optimization and digitalization and ERP implementation

"I am committed to guiding CFOs toward the next level in finance transformation, bringing them insights about the latest innovations in the finance function and supporting them along their journey in implementing new target operating models, streamlined processes and best in class solutions."

Claudia Carr

Office: Dublin/Ireland

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: BSc. Computer Science

Business focus: Organization design and development, business strategy and execution, workforce planning, operational improvement, change management and people development.

"I look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth of the BearingPoint Ireland practice. I truly believe the success of any organization rests in its people. Together with my team, I will continue to support our clients in transforming their organizations and support their people to meet the challenges of the modern workplace."

Ouassim Driouchi

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Ingenieur Telecom Paris

Business focus: Telecoms, internet of things

"As our lives and habits are increasingly digitalized, developing a reliable ICT infrastructure with relevant on-top services and applications is critical. Besides, connecting our digital and physical assets should help us reduce our environmental impact. Thanks to 15-plus years of experience in the industry, my ambition is to help Telcos tackle these transformations and guide other industries in leveraging business and sustainability opportunities brought by IoT, 5G and upcoming digital innovations."

Eric Dupuy

Office: Paris France

With BearingPoint since: 2022 and from 2002 to 2014

Education: ESSEC Business School

Business focus: Creation of IP assets, cross-industry

"I manage the Products team for France. Products is BearingPoint's in-house agency that brings tech innovation to life for our customers, moving from an idea to a scalable and integrated product."

Thomas Ertl

Office: Munich/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Diploma in European Business Studies

Business focus: Banking and capital markets, finance and risk, CFO and CRO transformations

"I look forward to supporting our clients in their transformation to fit-for-purpose bank steering architectures with innovative thought leadership."

Sven Gehrmann

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master's in Business Administration and Corporate Management

Business focus: Automotive and industrial manufacturing, operations, sales, after sales service and maintenance

"My focus is on conception, design, and implementation of business-driven digital transformation. As a Partner in our Automotive and Manufacturing industry, I am committed to advising our customers on all aspects of sales, after-sales services, and maintenance, with the aim of strengthening competitiveness and growth."

Julius Hafer

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: ESCP, EBS University, University of St. Gallen; Master's in Management

Business focus: Telecommunications, customer and growth, connectivity and telecommunications networks, visual analytics

"Telecommunication networks are the backbone of digital transformations. Together with the team, I aspire to help our customers boost network expansion especially fiber and 5G optimize network performance and develop into a data and connectivity-centric organization."

Marc Hispa

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Education: Master's in Engineering, Master's in Finance

Business focus: Data/AI products

"As a Partner, I am committed to strengthening our AI-driven products business. My ambition is to design, build and operate innovative solutions that create value and unleash the full data potential for our clients."

Christina Kondziella

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Diploma University of Applied Sciences Public Law and Economics

Business focus: Finance and risk, SAP transformation with a focus on financial integration and enterprise management, cross-industry

"My passion is guiding our customers through the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation, redesigning and digitalizing their business models with them and helping them always be one step ahead in the digitalization race. As a Partner, I am committed to strengthening BearingPoint's perception in the market as a competent partner for large-scale and complex transformation projects in the area of S/4HANA."

Marine Laufer-Tourte

Office: France/Paris

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: HEC Paris Business School

Business focus: Banking, people and strategy, cultural transformation and change management

"As a Partner, my ambition is to put BearingPoint at the forefront of change management consulting in France."

Marc van Liempd

Office: Amsterdam/The Netherlands

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: MSc. Economics and Business

Business focus: Industrial manufacturing, telecommunications and technology, consumer goods

"I am supporting clients in the digital transformation of marketing and sales capabilities with the right people, processes and enabling technologies."

Nicolas Löwe

Office: Munich/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Education: Diploma in Industrial Engineering

Business focus: Automotive and industrial manufacturing, technology, digital transformation, SAP and non-SAP

"I stand for digital transformation in the automotive and industrial manufacturing segment. I prepare the digital transformation and accompany our customers the whole way with advice and support."

Willy Marmuse

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Education: Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering

Business focus: Operational excellence (through e.g. lean management and supply chain planning) for manufacturing companies

"As a Partner, my role is to strengthen the development of our manufacturing industry sector. I will also share my deep knowledge on operational excellence acquired in those industries."

Gary Mullane

Office: Dublin/Ireland

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Education: Master's in Management Science and Analytics, Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Business focus: Insurance, technology with a focus on data and analytics

"As a Partner, I will continue to support our insurance industry clients in driving innovation and leveraging technology to deliver better business outcomes. I am also passionate about leading and building our Data and Analytics team where we focus on data and AI-driven transformation across all industry sectors."

Philip Relander

Office: Helsinki/Finland

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master of Science in Economics

Business focus: Financial services, regulatory reporting, risk management, data management

"I'm building the next generation of our Nordic financial services practice. We enable financial services to grow and be more efficient and sustainable without forgetting regulatory compliance."

Roger Schins

Office: Amsterdam/The Netherlands

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: Bachelor's in Business Science and Engineering, Master's in Marketing Strategy (Certificates)

Business focus: Salesforce, customer experience design and transformation, digital front office, omnichannel transformation, marketing, sales, service and channel automation, cross-industry

"I aim to build differentiating Salesforce solutions that leverage BearingPoint's deep industry, domain and technology knowledge and make them available to more clients. Together with our business and management consulting experts, I help clients become 'customer companies' faster by following a CX-First methodology and grow a portfolio of transformation accelerators and assets. Our solutions will deliver measurable value, enable sustainable change, and deliver our clients' most strategic priorities."

Olaf Schleichert

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2021

Education: MBA at Harriot Watt University Edinburgh

Business focus: Data and analytics, cross-industry

"I help to further develop the analytics capabilities for BearingPoint Germany. Furthermore, I focus on the market approach of the BearingPoint Analytics Institute with the involvement of clients and academia."

