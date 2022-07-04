The latest of the country reports written by the International Renewable Energy Agency is dedicated to the Pacific nation of Palau, which consists of more than 500 islands and had a population of less than 19,000 people in 2020.A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has estimated it would require only $126 million to take the Pacific island chain of Palau from 4% renewables-powered to more than 92%. Publishing a country report about the nation, which comprises more than 500 islands to the east of the Philippines, Irena estimated 190 MW of solar generation capacity and 20 ...

