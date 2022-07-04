

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L, RYAAY) said it recorded passenger traffic of 15.9 million for the month of June, compared to traffic of 5.3 million, for the same month of prior year. Load Factor for the month was 95%, compared to 72%, a year ago, an increase of 23 percentage points. The company operated over 88,500 flights in June.



For the rolling annual period, passenger traffic was 134.5 million, up 283% from prior year. Load factor was 86%, an increase of 14 percentage points.







