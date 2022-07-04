DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement

Aggregate Holdings S.A. strengthens Management Team and Board, sets up Advisory Board



04.07.2022 / 10:17

Aggregate Holdings S.A. strengthens Management Team and Board, sets up Advisory Board Cevdet Caner has been appointed as CEO, and joins the Board

Günther Walcher, founder and majority owner, joins the Board as Chairman

Newly set-up Advisory Board with extensive experience initially consisting of Michael Cohrs and Luciano Gabriel Luxembourg, 4 July 2022. The Board of Aggregate Holdings SA has today appointed Cevdet Caner as CEO of Aggregate. Mr. Caner will become co-shareholder of the group with a twenty percent (20%) stake, and has today joined the Board. Günther Walcher, founder and currently 100% owner, joins the Board as its Chairman effective today. Since Aggregate's foundation in 2015, Cevdet Caner has been advising Aggregate's owner and top management on a deal-by-deal basis on matters of sourcing, transactions and financing, thereby helping it become a leading Germany-focused real estate development and investment group. "While the decision to appoint Cevdet Caner as CEO is a recognition of his tremendous contribution in the past, it is more importantly a testament of our future plans", said Aggregate founder and now Chairman of the Board Günther Walcher. "With the major disruptions in global markets set to continue, there will be tremendous opportunities in the European real estate sector." Following his appointment, the management team now includes Cevdet Caner as Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lee as Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos as Chief Investment Officer. To ensure that Aggregate and its strengthened management team has constant access to world-class strategic advice from various perspectives, the company has set up an experienced Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will further help ensure Aggregate meets or surpasses all relevant standards in governance and compliance, and will initially include: Michael Cohrs, former Co-head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank and former member of the Court (Board of Directors) of the Bank of England, as Chairman of the Advisory Board; and

Luciano Gabriel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PSP Swiss Property AG and former Chairman of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), which promotes best practices and information transparency for European real estate companies. "I look forward to heading Aggregate's accomplished management team and to the strategic exchange with our Advisory Board members. I am excited to lead the planning and implementation of the next stage of Aggregate's strategy." commented Cevdet Caner. Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer, at Aggregate Holdings, said: "We welcome the appointment of Cevdet Caner as CEO and the establishment of the Advisory Board. This will further strengthen Aggregate's market-leading real estate investing and development activities and improve our corporate governance structure." Contact Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7943 025474

b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 151 12241630

christoph.walther@consigliere-consult.com Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 172 811 9728

xander.heijnen@consigliere-consult.com About Aggregate HoldingsAggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. The company has €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.9bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.297,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.634,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €3.1bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.

