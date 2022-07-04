The "Database of Nursing Care Facilities Companies in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Database of Nursing Care Facilities Companies in Europe is an Excel spreadsheet containing a list of the largest 5000 Nursing Care Facilities Companies in Europe.

Each of the company lists displays the leading companies ranked by revenue in $USm.

Each Excel file contains the following:

company name

activity description (mainly for larger companies)

address fields (address, zip postcode, country)

telephone number

website address

revenue ($USm)

employees

name and job title of up to four management contacts

Key Database Benefits:

Understand the leading companies in a particular industry

Track your competitors and to understand their size

You have a product or service you wish to sell to companies in this sector

You are looking for comparable companies for mergers and acquisitions activity

You are researching the market and need to understand market shares

You need names of key management within the leading companies in a sector

