Leading private equity website and magazine refreshes its digital and print experience, including its landmark list of the top-25 young professionals in the European private equity community

Private Equity News today unveiled its brand refresh and published its annual list of "The Rising Stars of Private Equity."

Readers will now experience a more dynamic digital service through the Private Equity News website and a new monthly publishing cadence for the magazine, which will double its size.

The July issue of Private Equity News is anchored by its annual landmark feature: "The Rising Stars of Private Equity." The 25 Europe-based young professionals who made this year's list excelled despite the challenging economic backdrop, with many receiving promotions and taking on extra responsibilities in the past 12 months.

The Rising Stars work at the following private equity firms:

Apax Partners

ArchiMed

Bain Capital

BC Partners

Blackstone

Carlyle Europe Partners

Cinven

Coller Capital

CVC Capital Partners Equistone Partners Europe

General Atlantic

Hamilton Lane

HPE Growth

IK Partners

Inflexion

KKR

LDC

Livingbridge MidEuropa

Nordic Capital

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

PAI Partners

Schroders Capital

TA Associates

Warburg Pincus

Private Equity News sent out a call for nominations earlier this year, and these were combined with recommendations given to the editorial team by senior executives in the industry. Candidates were judged on their career progression and achievements given their age, such as leading deals or making hiring decisions, and their ability to rise to the top. All the professionals on the list are based in Europe.

Inclusion on this private equity list-unique across Dow Jones news outlets-is recognized as a notable achievement within the private equity community.

About Private Equity News

Private Equity News is a leading European private equity website and magazine, including the latest trends and analysis on private equity funds and venture capital firms. Private Equity News is operated by Financial News, both of which are published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

