Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2022 | 11:17
betFIRST Welcomes Darwin Gaming

Leading provider Darwin Gaming titles now playable at betFIRST Casino

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST - one of Belgium's top online casinos - has incorporated Darwin Gaming into its list of iGaming providers.

betFIRST Casino's reputation as a B+ operator precedes it as an innovator in the online casino world, establishing itself as a firm favourite among Belgian players. They have recently welcomed Darwin Gaming and the best of the provider's portfolio into their family of premium providers.

Darwin Gaming are so-named for continuously evolving their product range, and now they are bringing their unique flavour of mobile entertainment to betFIRST players. Their best titles include Hot Evolution Dice, Blossom Evolution Dice and Frost Evolution Dice, all of which are now featured in the betFIRST Casinolibrary.

Daphne Bal, Head of Marketing Services at betFIRST, said: "Darwin Gaming are a developer that has been making waves in the industry for a while now, so we're excited to have them on board and to continue to offer the exceptional online casino experience for which we're known."

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
