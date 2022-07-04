Cloud Seeding Market to Reach $192.77 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in investments for cloud modification programs, emergence of advanced technologies, and rise in demand for mitigate environmental threats drive the growth of the global cloud seeding market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Seeding Market by Type (Aerial Cloud Seeding, Ground Based Cloud Seeding), by Application (Increasing Precipitation, Mitigating Hail Damage, Dispersing Fog), by Flare (End Burning Flares, Ejection Flares, Automatic and Remote Based Generator, Manual Generator, Flare Trees), by Seeding Technique (Hygroscopic, Glaciogenic ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global Cloud Seeding industry generated $120.35 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $192.77 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand to mitigate environmental threats drive the growth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to sudden shutdown of manufacturing sector, trade, transport, and local commute, which had a negative impact on the global cloud seeding market.

Making prediction during the pandemic became difficult. Limited access to raw materials and operational flight to perform cloud seeding also hampered the market growth.

However, the market is expected to recover at a healthy rate.

The aerial cloud seeding segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the aerial cloud seeding segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud seeding market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in cloud seeding application by the arrival of the private service provider propels the growth of the segment. The report also analyzes the ground-based cloud seeding segment.

The hygroscopic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global cloud seeding market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in demand to generate rainfall or accelerate the cloud condensation process to cater to freshwater shortage demands is positively impacting business opportunities. The research also analyzes the glaciogenic segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. Range of active cloud seeding operations across the U.S. and support by the government toward increasing its commercial application support the market growth. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Weather Modification, Inc.

RHS Consulting, Limited

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Seeding Operations And Atmospheric Research

Snowy Hydro Limited

Mettech S.p.A

AFJets Sdn Bhd

Cloud Seeding Technologies

3D SA

Ice Crystal Engineering

