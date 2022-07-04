Indonesian remote islands are increasingly resorting to solar-plus-storage to cover most of their electricity demand. According to new research from LUT University, combining PV with batteries may help islands to cover around 60% of demand with renewable energy.Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resource has provided an update on the program run by state-owned utility PT PLN (Persero) to deploy solar-plus-storage plants across remote islands in the country. According to the ministry, solar facilities totaling 5.3 MW and connected to an unspecified number of storage systems have been deployed ...

