Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 
Xetra
04.07.22
12:03 Uhr
57,60 Euro
-0,35
-0,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7557,8512:29
57,7557,8512:29
04.07.2022
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Gerresheimer has reached another milestone in the realization of its financing strategy by signing a revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 150m. This refinancing is part of Gerresheimer's financial program to support the successful transformation of the company into a solution provider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.

After successfully issuing a promissory loan in the amount of EUR 150m in November 2021 as a first step, Gerresheimer finalized now a revolving three-year credit facility of EUR 150m as a second step to secure prematurely to repay tranches from promissory loan in the amount of EUR 306m due later in 2022. Overall, the refinancing provides slightly better conditions and higher flexibility than the promissory loan due.

"The successful early refinancing of our promissory loan proves once again the attractiveness of our resilient business particularly in challenging market environments" said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer. "We remain firmly on a course of profitable, sustainable growth."

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
T: +49 211 6181 250
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
+49 211 6181 220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

