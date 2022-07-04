Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 5 July 2022 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 159,235 shares (EUR 79,617,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 114 shares (EUR 57,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 159,349 shares (EUR 79,674,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 2262.27 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------ ________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077584