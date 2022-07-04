Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022 | 12:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 5 July 2022 in the ISIN below. 

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 159,235 shares (EUR 79,617,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        114 shares (EUR 57,000)    
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  159,349 shares (EUR 79,674,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2262.27          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077584
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
