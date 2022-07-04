

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in June, data published by the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.



The eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.88 in June from 0.95 in May. In April, the indicator stood at 0.61.



The recent downward trend was mainly due to the upward shift in the euro-area bond yield curve and the slowdown in industrial production.



The monthly indicator developed by the Bank of Italy and CEPR provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de