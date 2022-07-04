

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined sharply in June to the lowest since October 2008, the labor ministry reported Monday.



The number of unemployed decreased 42,409, or 1.45 percent in June from the previous month. The registered unemployed totaled 2.88 million, the lowest since October 2008.



On a yearly basis, unemployment declined 733,757 or 20.3 percent.



In June, unemployment in services decreased 41,017 and by 7,148 in industry. In construction, unemployment was down 4,981. Meanwhile, unemployment grew 8,863 in the agriculture sector.



Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose slightly by 1,289 from the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de