DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 350.8596

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1519109

CODE: USAL LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 172374 EQS News ID: 1389941 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)