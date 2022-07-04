DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.9602

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35580432

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

