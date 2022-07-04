Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORDIC LIGHTS GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 4 JULY 2022 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORDIC LIGHTS GROUP OYJ Correction: ISIN code and ICB classification Super sector have been corrected. At the request of Nordic Lights Group Oyj, Nordic Lights Group Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from July 5, 2022. Trading code: NORDLIG Number of shares: 20957962 ISIN code: FI4000518345 Order book ID: 259675 Company Identity Number: 1739093-0 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco on +358 9 612 9670 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260