New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Enzo Advisors LLC has announced the launch of a comprehensive ESG solution that helps companies comply with the requirements of the SEC's Proposed Climate Risk Disclosure Rule and build decarbonization plans and a credible pathway to net zero. Sustainability has become a key area of concern for companies and investors in light of the regulatory changes. In Europe, too, new rules have been introduced on corporate sustainability reporting.

Many firms see sustainability initiatives as a cost component from an ROI perspective. This perception is slowly changing as both firms and customers realize that sustainability has turned into a business imperative. The environmental and social crisis that the world is facing has led consumers to demand that firms take action. Firms need to commit to sustainability in order to retain their competitive edge and stay relevant. A McKinsey survey revealed that 40% of the respondents expected company sustainability programs to act as a value-creation driver in the long term.

Enzo Advisors works as a strategic business partner for companies, especially private, small and mid-cap public companies, with a proprietary three-pronged integrated climate strategy framework. The Beyond the SCOPE framework is meant to serve as a comprehensive solution that will help firms across all stages in their respective lifecycles in the US to align with global rules and best practices on climate reporting.

The first step involves the use of a proprietary diagnostic tool for a comprehensive assessment of a firm's carbon footprint. The next step is to identify areas for improvement and to set achievable targets for a credible net-zero strategy in light of an assessment through a gap analysis. The final step is to ensure transparency and reporting to comply with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), SASB, GRI, and other global ESG standards and frameworks.

Commenting on Enzo's approach, the firm's founder, Nidhi Chadda, said, "Enzo specializes in expertise, tools, and frameworks that companies use for best-in-class ESG reporting that serve the needs of both corporations and investors. Our service is of great benefit to small and mid-cap companies as it is truly a one-stop solution that offers ESG analysis and reporting in an integrated manner. With companies rushing to meet even the basic requirements for complying with the Proposed Climate Disclosure Rule, Enzo's Beyond the SCOPE framework that is aligned with the TCFD framework makes climate-related disclosure and compliance much easier for companies."

Enzo Advisors is a female and minority-led global sustainability consulting firm that helps companies build best-in-class sustainable business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors to integrate ESG frameworks across their investment processes.

Media Contact:

Name: Nidhi Chadda

Email: info@enzoadvisorsllc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129892