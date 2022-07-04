DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Acquisition

Mirovia Group acquires Rebendo AB, experts in IT performance July 4th 2022 Today, Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) ("Mirovia Group" or "the Company") has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Rebendo AB ("Rebendo"). Rebendo was founded in 2001 and delivers tailored services to visualize, optimize, monitor, and guarantee maximum performance throughout the entire IT-infrastructure. Rebendo is based in Stockholm and works with clients in both the private and public sectors. During the financial year 2021, Rebendo reported net sales of SEK 29.5 million and EBITDA of SEK 7.86 million.



"With Mirovia's acquisition, Rebendo will have a secure and market-oriented partner that guarantees our customers' security and long-term projects. Rebendo can focus on helping companies implement a complete solution for monitoring and analyzing transactions end-to-end, at second level in real time", Says Michael Kling, CEO at Rebendo. "We are thrilled to welcome Rebendo to the group. With the increased complexity of today's IT infrastructure, monitoring and visualization of performance, scalability and availability are cornerstones for ensuring a well-functioning and stable IT environment. With Rebendo's expertise, we are adding another central dimension to our existing offerings.", says Andreas Ekblom, Deputy CEO at Mirovia Group. About the acquisition: Mirovia Group has today entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire all shares in Rebendo AB About Rebendo: Rebendo was founded in 2001 and offers a complete portfolio of services, products, and expertise through tailored and detailed services that visualize, monitor, and optimizes performance in IT infrastructure, applications, networks, and Voice over IP. For Rebendo's customers, who mainly operate in the Nordic market, effective IT support is a crucial factor for a successful business. In 2021, Rebendo reported sales of more than SEK 29 million. About Mirovia: Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO, and co-founder, at sebastian@mirovia.io Andreas Ekblom, Deputy CEO, at andreas@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release. The above responsible persons can also be contacted for further information. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

