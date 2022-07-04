MetaRace.io: Team MetaRace: Aftermath of the Community Horse's first run

LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MetaRace team made history last Monday (13th June) with their community horse (also called MetaRace!) being the first to be fractionalized into NFTs and race competitively. Since his first run at the Royal Windsor Races, the team are now planning the second run as they build up to the launch of Metarace.io, where players breed their own virtual horse to race against others in a unique play-to-earn eSports game.

For those who missed the event, MetaRace's Community Manager has put together a short movie on how the day unfolded:

MetaRace is being trained at the prestigious Whatcombe Stables by renowned trainer and dapp ambassador Oliver Cole. His race last week was a great initial experience for the young boy, and as Cole himself said, "He's come out of the race very well, and I think this whole project is going to get bigger and bigger. MetaRace himself will be ready to run again within the next few weeks and will come on leaps and bounds for that experience."

MetaRace, the dapp, is built on the pioneering Caduceus Metaverse Protocol blockchain, which brings together the world's oldest sport with the virtual world.

Players get to breed, trade and race their virtual horse but also get to be a part of the real racing world with MetaRace, the community horse. To be in with a chance of a percentage ownership, individuals need to hold MetaRace NFTs and/or tokens.

Also, the game's virtual breeding program allows the player to educate themselves on how it all starts, as the four sires initially offered are The Original Genesis horses, from which all other racehorses will descend. Here, these two different worlds collide: it's racing, but not the usual way of racing.

How it works: The MetaRace NFTs are minting on the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol, a pioneer at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution. It has developed technology to enable the metaverse, creating a new world of almost limitless opportunity built on an economy of innovative digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and an ecosystem of applications powered entirely by the blockchain. These decentralised applications (dapps) enable users to communicate, collaborate, and transact with each other seamlessly in the metaverse, interacting in real-time and experiencing the same dynamic virtual environments, regardless of their real-world location.

