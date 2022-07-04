The "United Kingdom Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the increasing and rapid digitization of the UK's healthcare sector. Increasing government funding also plays an imperative role in market growth. The National Health Service in the country has committed to making patient records paperless by 2020.

The National Health Service (NHS) has been holding patient information and data in various settings, both in electronic and paper form. Electronic records in the country have been stored by hospitals, GPs, mental health providers, and others. The United Kingdom, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have made significant gains and progress to enable the sharing of electronic medical and health records.

In 2012, the Department of Health in the country stated that over the next decade, electronic health and medical records could save around 6.3 billion pounds. The department had stated that major savings would be patients' time and fewer medical errors, and enhanced quality of life.

Increasing digitization in the healthcare sector

The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the increasing digitization in the country's healthcare sector. According to several official surveys, there has been a general citizen's support for increasing and enhancing information sharing and efficiency that the electronic medical and health records offer.

Despite the hindrances faced by previously NHS technology projects, the public and patients support the development and implementation of digitization in the healthcare sector by integrating electronic health records for healthcare planning, policy, provision, and research.

To support the digitization of healthcare in the country, the National Health Service has been providing several schemes. The schemes have also been introduced for the support of electronic records. Cerner has been providing electronic health records and services to its customers in the country.

The company believes in a patient-centered and integrated system, where the information flows easily across the country's health economy. The company enables and allows for digitized, safe patient care across healthcare facilities in the country.

The government of the UK had chosen the government-driven, top-down approach, known as "a nationwide implementation of EHRs, which is also called as NHS Care Records Service and has been the cornerstone of its 12.7 billion sterling National Program for Information Technology.

According to the House of Parliament, the government had a target to introduce a comprehensive and complete system of EHR in England by 2020. The HER would be managed by the National Information Board, NHS England, and the HSDIC. These organizations had been developing and forming national standards for electronic health and medical records. The government had also allowed local areas to choose and manage their systems.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Client-server based

Web-based

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Physicians Lab

Laboratories

Pharmacies

By Services Offered

Licensed Software

Technology Resale

Subscriptions

Professional Services

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. UNITED KINGDOM EMR MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Client-server based

5.3. Web-based

6. UNITED KINGDOM EMR MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Ambulatory Care

6.3.1. Physicians Lab

6.3.2. Laboratories

6.3.3. Pharmacies

7. UNITED KINGDOM EMR MARKET BY SERVICES OFFERED

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensed Software

7.3. Technology Resale

7.4. Subscriptions

7.5. Professional Services

7.6. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Siemens Medical Solutions

MAXIMUS

Kainos

Cerner Corporation

Greenway Health

Allscripts Healthcare

Philips-Easy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wlwh4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005226/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900