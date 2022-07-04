Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
13:24 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
04.07.2022 | 16:16
PJSC RusHydro: Application for delisting Depositary receipts

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Application for delisting Depositary receipts

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Application for delisting Depositary receipts 04-Jul-2022 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Application for delisting Depositary receipts

July 04, 2022, Moscow, Russia. RUSHYDRO ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR DELISTING DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND UPCOMING TERMINATION OF THE DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS PROGRAMS.

On July 01, 2022, Public Joint Stock Company RusHydro (LSE, MOEX: HYDR), (RusHydro or the "Company") received notices from the GDR and ADR depository bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, on termination of the Depositary Agreement between RusHydro and The Bank of New York Mellon, dated April 14, 2008 (hereinafter referred to as the "GDR Agreement"), and the Depositary Agreement between RusHydro, The Bank of New York Mellon and owners and holders of American depositary shares, dated June 30, 2009 (hereinafter referred to as the "ADR Agreement").

In this regard, RusHydro is sending and announcing an application to the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing and admission to trading of:

- Rule 144A global depositary receipts ("GDRs"), (DR Symbol: 92XY; CUSIP: 782183503, ISIN: US7821835037), each certifying rights to 100 ordinary shares of the Company.

- American depositary receipts ("ADRs"), (DR Symbol: RSHYY; CUSIP: 782183404; ISIN: US7821834048), each certifying rights to 100 ordinary shares of the Company.

Underlying ordinary shares will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange as prescribed by the Russian Federation regulators.

RusHydro's request was preceded by a notice from the GDR and ADR depositary bank on March 29, 2022 of its resignation, measures taken by RusHydro to replace the depositary bank for depositary receipts, and refusal of potential successors to act as a new depositary bank.

From April 27, 2022 under Federal Act No. 114-FZ of April 16, 2022 On Amendments to the Joint-Stock Companies Act and other acts of the Russian Federation it is prohibited to place and (or) arrange trading of securities issued by Russian issuers by placement of foreign depositary receipts. In the absence of a successor depository bank nominee, RusHydro was unable to apply to the Government of the Russian Federation for the authorization to prolong the GDR and ADR programs.

In accordance with Listing Rule 5.2.8, RusHydro expects (but in no way guarantees or undertakes to ensure) that cancellation will take effect on the 21st business day from the date of publication of this notice.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  172525 
EQS News ID:  1390335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
