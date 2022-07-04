Anzeige
04.07.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORDIC LIGHTS GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 4 JULY 2022 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NORDIC LIGHTS GROUP OYJ

Correction: Orderbook id has been corrected

At the request of Nordic Lights Group Oyj, Nordic Lights Group Oyj's shares
will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from July 5,
2022. 



Trading code: NORDLIG

Number of shares: 20957962

ISIN code: FI4000518345

Order book ID: 261511

Company Identity Number: 1739093-0



Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110

Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table

Mic code: FSME



ICB Classification

Industry: 50 Industrials

Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco on
+358 9 612 9670 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
