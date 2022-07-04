Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
04.07.2022
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 4

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:04 July 2022
Name of applicant:Temple Bar Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:Equiniti Investment Account
Period of return:From: 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:		14,393,010
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):		0
Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):		0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:14,393,010
Name of contact:Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
07716086169

End of Announcement

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2022 PR Newswire
