London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Prioritization, profit and empathetic considerations mean growth rates in claims digitalization are making far slower progress than other insurance departments. Claims is the single most important customer touch point, without a shift to digitalized, personalized, real-time claims, carriers will struggle to gain and retain customers.

Have you aligned your claims transformation with the evolving environment to ensure your customers return?

Join the Reuters Events free webinar Transparency Through Transformation: Innovative Digitalization for the Modern Claims Customer - Thursday July 14th 11am EST.

Our panel of claims customer innovators are sitting down to talk all things transformation and evolving as your customer does:

Lori Pon, Director Claim Innovation & Strategy, AAA

Don Jones, Head of Claims, MassMutual

Andrew Lipton, VP Cyber Claims, AmTrust Financial

Moderator: Bryan Falchuk, Managing Partner, Insurance Evolution Partners

Hitting on all the key insights they will be focusing on their case studies and answering your questions live, covering:

Don't risk losing to Insurtechs: Initiate ground-breaking progress towards innovating your claims and focus on the needs of developing customers.

Prioritize partnerships: Avoid wasting resource and foster partnerships that allow your technology to develop as you and your customers do.

Be more prophetic: Use omnichannel and predictive analysis to discover a digital transformation that will augment claims processing effortlessly and achieve first class CX.

