Basf and Man Energy announced a plan to build a 120 MW renewables-powered heat pump for steam production at an industrial site operated by Basf in the Rhineland-Palatinate region, Germany. The feasibility study for the project should be completed by the end of this year.German chemical producer Basf and Germany-based storage specialist Man Energy have unveiled a plan to build a large-scale, high-temperature heat pump at Basf's Ludwigshafen site, in the Rhineland-Palatinate region. The two companies said in a joint statement that they are currently conducting a feasibility study for the project, ...

