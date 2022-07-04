Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:
48,343 shares
- €6,940,812.53 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,775
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,644
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 490,613 shares for 158,924,646.51
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 442,565 shares for 143,974,235.44
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
295 shares
- €21,925,482.82 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 2,813
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 2,908
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 165,077 shares for 58,863,941.50
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 169,288 shares for 60,905,794.48
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Teleperformance Group
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
6,775
490,613
158,924,646.51
5,644
442,565
143,974,235.44
03/01/2022
1
50
20,000.00
05/01/2022
10
250
98,250.00
06/01/2022
147
4,500
1,723,230.00
07/01/2022
18
1,400
527,562.00
6
600
228,240.00
10/01/2022
82
5,600
2,082,696.00
10
600
227,040.00
11/01/2022
24
1,600
591,328.00
13
800
297,120.00
12/01/2022
42
2,800
1,033,508.00
71
3,800
1,411,586.00
13/01/2022
105
5,100
1,867,008.00
18
1,000
367,880.00
14/01/2022
54
4,000
1,427,000.00
17/01/2022
18
2,000
708,240.00
40
2,800
1,002,372.00
18/01/2022
54
5,000
1,763,000.00
19/01/2022
80
1,468
505,608.56
34
1,612
563,426.24
20/01/2022
20
2,200
763,752.00
16
1,400
488,124.00
21/01/2022
82
4,600
1,577,386.00
5
800
275,360.00
24/01/2022
112
5,600
1,884,736.00
4
600
204,138.00
25/01/2022
69
4,600
1,507,558.00
5
210
70,648.20
26/01/2022
8
800
259,840.00
31
2,400
792,480.00
27/01/2022
112
4,600
1,491,550.00
19
2,000
652,400.00
28/01/2022
76
2,600
836,524.00
59
3,800
1,233,746.00
31/01/2022
73
3,278
1,085,804.72
01/02/2022
8
600
201,720.00
74
3,512
1,184,562.48
02/02/2022
43
3,000
1,026,240.00
03/02/2022
144
5,846
1,964,022.16
04/02/2022
38
4,291
1,402,470.44
07/02/2022
42
2,942
952,943.22
24
2,400
781,272.00
08/02/2022
38
3,321
1,065,974.58
29
1,800
580,860.00
09/02/2022
89
4,754
1,559,454.62
10/02/2022
41
3,200
1,043,200.00
2
400
131,360.00
11/02/2022
71
2,800
908,964.00
36
2,600
851,240.00
14/02/2022
110
6,000
1,909,980.00
26
1,400
447,356.00
15/02/2022
7
400
127,920.00
29
2,800
903,448.00
16/02/2022
36
4,000
1,268,360.00
17/02/2022
38
3,600
1,134,576.00
18
1,400
445,522.00
18/02/2022
81
7,500
2,461,200.00
21/02/2022
87
7,400
2,377,102.00
33
1,800
598,698.00
22/02/2022
119
4,048
1,240,833.44
53
7,000
2,242,170.00
23/02/2022
6
800
258,880.00
25
2,400
782,904.00
24/02/2022
94
6,500
2,019,225.00
27
6,500
2,067,000.00
25/02/2022
40
3,200
1,049,856.00
28/02/2022
79
3,256
1,044,492.24
61
5,400
1,771,686.00
01/03/2022
26
2,600
855,920.00
54
3,600
1,204,344.00
02/03/2022
3
200
65,680.00
15
1,400
470,316.00
03/03/2022
24
2,000
666,720.00
21
1,400
472,486.00
04/03/2022
82
5,200
1,708,304.00
33
2,059
683,546.82
07/03/2022
113
5,400
1,713,366.00
54
5,400
1,743,444.00
08/03/2022
147
8,200
2,592,676.00
37
2,600
846,430.00
09/03/2022
17
1,800
571,518.00
10/03/2022
28
3,000
942,600.00
25
1,400
446,880.00
11/03/2022
37
3,709
1,152,349.21
33
3,800
1,210,148.00
14/03/2022
30
2,600
818,870.00
90
8,400
2,676,912.00
15/03/2022
36
3,200
1,039,008.00
56
4,000
1,302,320.00
16/03/2022
2
200
66,880.00
61
4,600
1,554,018.00
17/03/2022
18
1,400
477,834.00
54
3,800
1,306,744.00
18/03/2022
60
4,250
1,475,472.50
128
7,800
2,727,582.00
21/03/2022
79
7,100
2,505,022.00
66
5,384
1,904,643.84
22/03/2022
64
4,200
1,477,350.00
41
3,700
1,304,842.00
23/03/2022
106
8,550
2,997,544.50
90
7,116
2,507,393.76
24/03/2022
113
7,400
2,556,182.00
10
1,200
418,284.00
25/03/2022
85
8,000
2,746,800.00
87
8,000
2,768,560.00
28/03/2022
60
6,200
2,117,114.00
78
6,200
2,122,570.00
29/03/2022
35
3,200
1,106,624.00
102
8,200
2,847,696.00
30/03/2022
93
6,600
2,293,236.00
66
4,200
1,463,952.00
31/03/2022
86
7,000
2,424,030.00
83
7,400
2,570,834.00
01/04/2022
58
5,078
1,756,632.54
79
5,000
1,734,200.00
04/04/2022
41
4,322
1,500,771.28
52
5,200
1,809,132.00
05/04/2022
96
5,600
1,947,960.00
86
7,000
2,445,030.00
06/04/2022
108
8,200
2,826,868.00
43
3,443
1,202,261.17
07/04/2022
33
3,400
1,146,786.00
37
2,600
878,748.00
08/04/2022
72
5,500
1,863,235.00
93
6,800
2,309,212.00
11/04/2022
91
7,200
2,426,760.00
62
6,316
2,136,387.00
12/04/2022
100
7,400
2,475,226.00
68
6,800
2,281,740.00
13/04/2022
68
5,600
1,852,872.00
63
5,000
1,660,250.00
14/04/2022
45
3,600
1,203,516.00
80
5,000
1,674,700.00
19/04/2022
100
7,800
2,560,974.00
20/04/2022
90
7,800
2,609,334.00
21/04/2022
62
3,200
1,107,424.00
98
7,200
2,499,768.00
22/04/2022
61
6,300
2,143,134.00
66
5,600
1,910,776.00
25/04/2022
22
1,000
337,050.00
81
6,800
2,316,828.00
26/04/2022
40
4,400
1,503,304.00
89
5,124
1,759,735.32
27/04/2022
76
7,000
2,354,520.00
53
4,000
1,354,840.00
28/04/2022
8
900
303,633.00
91
5,990
2,039,175.70
29/04/2022
56
4,300
1,481,264.00
72
5,286
1,827,687.36
02/05/2022
72
6,999
2,325,417.75
39
4,000
1,342,560.00
03/05/2022
61
5,400
1,786,968.00
41
3,600
1,193,832.00
04/05/2022
53
4,000
1,319,880.00
46
4,000
1,322,960.00
05/05/2022
76
5,800
1,925,484.00
81
5,800
1,938,070.00
06/05/2022
77
6,800
2,184,772.00
09/05/2022
73
3,900
1,208,337.00
5
200
62,520.00
10/05/2022
41
2,400
739,152.00
43
2,328
720,096.96
11/05/2022
85
5,800
1,779,382.00
98
6,672
2,052,574.08
12/05/2022
88
6,200
1,878,104.00
58
4,800
1,469,232.00
13/05/2022
7
200
61,900.00
56
2,500
778,450.00
16/05/2022
39
6,000
1,817,760.00
45
3,000
937,950.00
17/05/2022
29
1,900
588,506.00
53
4,425
1,375,953.75
18/05/2022
49
6,100
1,883,985.00
42
3,488
1,082,710.08
19/05/2022
104
6,600
1,978,680.00
50
4,100
1,237,954.00
20/05/2022
27
2,200
673,310.00
59
4,387
1,345,712.25
23/05/2022
48
4,400
1,350,360.00
84
5,000
1,544,700.00
24/05/2022
89
6,401
1,933,742.10
21
1,800
547,074.00
25/05/2022
29
5,399
1,603,395.02
3
1,242
368,998.20
26/05/2022
12
1,231
365,607.00
6
1,000
302,200.00
27/05/2022
81
5,100
1,571,565.00
30/05/2022
67
3,200
1,009,248.00
31/05/2022
36
3,200
998,400.00
01/06/2022
64
5,402
1,641,991.92
02/06/2022
40
4,600
1,406,174.00
03/06/2022
56
5,000
1,536,550.00
63
4,400
1,357,400.00
06/06/2022
6
801
247,308.75
62
4,600
1,422,182.00
07/06/2022
69
4,799
1,463,790.98
30
3,000
917,310.00
08/06/2022
68
5,200
1,571,544.00
5
800
242,944.00
09/06/2022
56
5,200
1,553,656.00
58
4,600
1,378,252.00
10/06/2022
60
5,000
1,484,650.00
31
3,200
952,672.00
13/06/2022
68
4,800
1,387,872.00
10
1,000
291,080.00
14/06/2022
72
5,400
1,528,632.00
42
3,403
969,855.00
15/06/2022
52
4,600
1,296,418.00
79
5,800
1,640,356.00
16/06/2022
81
5,628
1,575,389.76
26
3,400
955,196.00
17/06/2022
46
4,972
1,393,651.60
45
4,600
1,294,164.00
20/06/2022
45
5,000
1,395,100.00
50
4,453
1,245,147.86
21/06/2022
54
5,256
1,470,313.44
65
5,147
1,443,167.33
22/06/2022
79
4,154
1,142,059.22
85
5,600
1,552,992.00
23/06/2022
69
5,390
1,504,726.30
52
5,200
1,458,912.00
24/06/2022
20
1,200
339,384.00
47
4,856
1,400,713.20
27/06/2022
26
1,350
395,766.00
33
2,800
825,580.00
28/06/2022
23
1,700
499,358.00
26
2,600
766,532.00
29/06/2022
61
5,200
1,512,420.00
49
4,830
1,413,982.50
30/06/2022
70
4,900
1,419,971.00
69
5,000
1,454,800.00
