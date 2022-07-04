Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:

48,343 shares

- €6,940,812.53 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,775

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,644

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 490,613 shares for 158,924,646.51

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 442,565 shares for 143,974,235.44

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

295 shares

- €21,925,482.82 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 2,813

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 2,908

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 165,077 shares for 58,863,941.50

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 169,288 shares for 60,905,794.48

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 6,775 490,613 158,924,646.51 5,644 442,565 143,974,235.44 03/01/2022 1 50 20,000.00 05/01/2022 10 250 98,250.00 06/01/2022 147 4,500 1,723,230.00 07/01/2022 18 1,400 527,562.00 6 600 228,240.00 10/01/2022 82 5,600 2,082,696.00 10 600 227,040.00 11/01/2022 24 1,600 591,328.00 13 800 297,120.00 12/01/2022 42 2,800 1,033,508.00 71 3,800 1,411,586.00 13/01/2022 105 5,100 1,867,008.00 18 1,000 367,880.00 14/01/2022 54 4,000 1,427,000.00 17/01/2022 18 2,000 708,240.00 40 2,800 1,002,372.00 18/01/2022 54 5,000 1,763,000.00 19/01/2022 80 1,468 505,608.56 34 1,612 563,426.24 20/01/2022 20 2,200 763,752.00 16 1,400 488,124.00 21/01/2022 82 4,600 1,577,386.00 5 800 275,360.00 24/01/2022 112 5,600 1,884,736.00 4 600 204,138.00 25/01/2022 69 4,600 1,507,558.00 5 210 70,648.20 26/01/2022 8 800 259,840.00 31 2,400 792,480.00 27/01/2022 112 4,600 1,491,550.00 19 2,000 652,400.00 28/01/2022 76 2,600 836,524.00 59 3,800 1,233,746.00 31/01/2022 73 3,278 1,085,804.72 01/02/2022 8 600 201,720.00 74 3,512 1,184,562.48 02/02/2022 43 3,000 1,026,240.00 03/02/2022 144 5,846 1,964,022.16 04/02/2022 38 4,291 1,402,470.44 07/02/2022 42 2,942 952,943.22 24 2,400 781,272.00 08/02/2022 38 3,321 1,065,974.58 29 1,800 580,860.00 09/02/2022 89 4,754 1,559,454.62 10/02/2022 41 3,200 1,043,200.00 2 400 131,360.00 11/02/2022 71 2,800 908,964.00 36 2,600 851,240.00 14/02/2022 110 6,000 1,909,980.00 26 1,400 447,356.00 15/02/2022 7 400 127,920.00 29 2,800 903,448.00 16/02/2022 36 4,000 1,268,360.00 17/02/2022 38 3,600 1,134,576.00 18 1,400 445,522.00 18/02/2022 81 7,500 2,461,200.00 21/02/2022 87 7,400 2,377,102.00 33 1,800 598,698.00 22/02/2022 119 4,048 1,240,833.44 53 7,000 2,242,170.00 23/02/2022 6 800 258,880.00 25 2,400 782,904.00 24/02/2022 94 6,500 2,019,225.00 27 6,500 2,067,000.00 25/02/2022 40 3,200 1,049,856.00 28/02/2022 79 3,256 1,044,492.24 61 5,400 1,771,686.00 01/03/2022 26 2,600 855,920.00 54 3,600 1,204,344.00 02/03/2022 3 200 65,680.00 15 1,400 470,316.00 03/03/2022 24 2,000 666,720.00 21 1,400 472,486.00 04/03/2022 82 5,200 1,708,304.00 33 2,059 683,546.82 07/03/2022 113 5,400 1,713,366.00 54 5,400 1,743,444.00 08/03/2022 147 8,200 2,592,676.00 37 2,600 846,430.00 09/03/2022 17 1,800 571,518.00 10/03/2022 28 3,000 942,600.00 25 1,400 446,880.00 11/03/2022 37 3,709 1,152,349.21 33 3,800 1,210,148.00 14/03/2022 30 2,600 818,870.00 90 8,400 2,676,912.00 15/03/2022 36 3,200 1,039,008.00 56 4,000 1,302,320.00 16/03/2022 2 200 66,880.00 61 4,600 1,554,018.00 17/03/2022 18 1,400 477,834.00 54 3,800 1,306,744.00 18/03/2022 60 4,250 1,475,472.50 128 7,800 2,727,582.00 21/03/2022 79 7,100 2,505,022.00 66 5,384 1,904,643.84 22/03/2022 64 4,200 1,477,350.00 41 3,700 1,304,842.00 23/03/2022 106 8,550 2,997,544.50 90 7,116 2,507,393.76 24/03/2022 113 7,400 2,556,182.00 10 1,200 418,284.00 25/03/2022 85 8,000 2,746,800.00 87 8,000 2,768,560.00 28/03/2022 60 6,200 2,117,114.00 78 6,200 2,122,570.00 29/03/2022 35 3,200 1,106,624.00 102 8,200 2,847,696.00 30/03/2022 93 6,600 2,293,236.00 66 4,200 1,463,952.00 31/03/2022 86 7,000 2,424,030.00 83 7,400 2,570,834.00 01/04/2022 58 5,078 1,756,632.54 79 5,000 1,734,200.00 04/04/2022 41 4,322 1,500,771.28 52 5,200 1,809,132.00 05/04/2022 96 5,600 1,947,960.00 86 7,000 2,445,030.00 06/04/2022 108 8,200 2,826,868.00 43 3,443 1,202,261.17 07/04/2022 33 3,400 1,146,786.00 37 2,600 878,748.00 08/04/2022 72 5,500 1,863,235.00 93 6,800 2,309,212.00 11/04/2022 91 7,200 2,426,760.00 62 6,316 2,136,387.00 12/04/2022 100 7,400 2,475,226.00 68 6,800 2,281,740.00 13/04/2022 68 5,600 1,852,872.00 63 5,000 1,660,250.00 14/04/2022 45 3,600 1,203,516.00 80 5,000 1,674,700.00 19/04/2022 100 7,800 2,560,974.00 20/04/2022 90 7,800 2,609,334.00 21/04/2022 62 3,200 1,107,424.00 98 7,200 2,499,768.00 22/04/2022 61 6,300 2,143,134.00 66 5,600 1,910,776.00 25/04/2022 22 1,000 337,050.00 81 6,800 2,316,828.00 26/04/2022 40 4,400 1,503,304.00 89 5,124 1,759,735.32 27/04/2022 76 7,000 2,354,520.00 53 4,000 1,354,840.00 28/04/2022 8 900 303,633.00 91 5,990 2,039,175.70 29/04/2022 56 4,300 1,481,264.00 72 5,286 1,827,687.36 02/05/2022 72 6,999 2,325,417.75 39 4,000 1,342,560.00 03/05/2022 61 5,400 1,786,968.00 41 3,600 1,193,832.00 04/05/2022 53 4,000 1,319,880.00 46 4,000 1,322,960.00 05/05/2022 76 5,800 1,925,484.00 81 5,800 1,938,070.00 06/05/2022 77 6,800 2,184,772.00 09/05/2022 73 3,900 1,208,337.00 5 200 62,520.00 10/05/2022 41 2,400 739,152.00 43 2,328 720,096.96 11/05/2022 85 5,800 1,779,382.00 98 6,672 2,052,574.08 12/05/2022 88 6,200 1,878,104.00 58 4,800 1,469,232.00 13/05/2022 7 200 61,900.00 56 2,500 778,450.00 16/05/2022 39 6,000 1,817,760.00 45 3,000 937,950.00 17/05/2022 29 1,900 588,506.00 53 4,425 1,375,953.75 18/05/2022 49 6,100 1,883,985.00 42 3,488 1,082,710.08 19/05/2022 104 6,600 1,978,680.00 50 4,100 1,237,954.00 20/05/2022 27 2,200 673,310.00 59 4,387 1,345,712.25 23/05/2022 48 4,400 1,350,360.00 84 5,000 1,544,700.00 24/05/2022 89 6,401 1,933,742.10 21 1,800 547,074.00 25/05/2022 29 5,399 1,603,395.02 3 1,242 368,998.20 26/05/2022 12 1,231 365,607.00 6 1,000 302,200.00 27/05/2022 81 5,100 1,571,565.00 30/05/2022 67 3,200 1,009,248.00 31/05/2022 36 3,200 998,400.00 01/06/2022 64 5,402 1,641,991.92 02/06/2022 40 4,600 1,406,174.00 03/06/2022 56 5,000 1,536,550.00 63 4,400 1,357,400.00 06/06/2022 6 801 247,308.75 62 4,600 1,422,182.00 07/06/2022 69 4,799 1,463,790.98 30 3,000 917,310.00 08/06/2022 68 5,200 1,571,544.00 5 800 242,944.00 09/06/2022 56 5,200 1,553,656.00 58 4,600 1,378,252.00 10/06/2022 60 5,000 1,484,650.00 31 3,200 952,672.00 13/06/2022 68 4,800 1,387,872.00 10 1,000 291,080.00 14/06/2022 72 5,400 1,528,632.00 42 3,403 969,855.00 15/06/2022 52 4,600 1,296,418.00 79 5,800 1,640,356.00 16/06/2022 81 5,628 1,575,389.76 26 3,400 955,196.00 17/06/2022 46 4,972 1,393,651.60 45 4,600 1,294,164.00 20/06/2022 45 5,000 1,395,100.00 50 4,453 1,245,147.86 21/06/2022 54 5,256 1,470,313.44 65 5,147 1,443,167.33 22/06/2022 79 4,154 1,142,059.22 85 5,600 1,552,992.00 23/06/2022 69 5,390 1,504,726.30 52 5,200 1,458,912.00 24/06/2022 20 1,200 339,384.00 47 4,856 1,400,713.20 27/06/2022 26 1,350 395,766.00 33 2,800 825,580.00 28/06/2022 23 1,700 499,358.00 26 2,600 766,532.00 29/06/2022 61 5,200 1,512,420.00 49 4,830 1,413,982.50 30/06/2022 70 4,900 1,419,971.00 69 5,000 1,454,800.00

