DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice 04-Jul-2022 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "FUND") 1^st July 2022 Suspension Notice - Euronext Dublin Listing and trading of the under-mentioned securities of ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV has been temporarily suspended on Euronext Dublin, as detailed below.

Date and time of the 2022-07-01T07:00:00Z communication: Action type: Suspension of trading and listing Reasons for Failure to publish the listed fund's annual report and the action: accounts as required by LR 7.1.1. of the Euronext Dublin Code of Listing Requirements and Procedures. Effective 2022-07-01T07:00:00Z from: Ongoing: True Trading venue XMSM (s): Issuer name: ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV Issuer Legal Entity 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 Identifier (LEI): Sub-Fund: ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV | A (USD) ISIN: LU1483649312 Sub-Fund: ITI Funds Russia-focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV | A (USD) ISIN: LU1483649825

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: SUS TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 172531 EQS News ID: 1390433 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390433&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)