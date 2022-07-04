Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
Dow Jones News
04.07.2022 | 18:28
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2021 04-Jul-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 1^st July 2022 Annual Report for the year ended 31^st December 2021. Contact: 

Kate Fagan               Telephone: +353 1 6149964 
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  172533 
EQS News ID:  1390437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

