(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Number of
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
93,886,501
93,886,501
93,369,700
Mercialys
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
