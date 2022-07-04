Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
448,434 shares
- 33,899.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for 99,624.74
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for 96,727.03
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
429,850 shares
- 36,891.92
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 256
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 155
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 357,510 shares for 179,383.26
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 221,580 shares for 115,071.34
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
87,612 shares
- 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.
AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-class candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently being studied in Europe in combination with other treatment modalities in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.
OX400 is a series of new drug candidates from platON, designed to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. The lead OX400 candidate is currently being optimized and is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com
APPENDIX
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
255
269,935
99,624.74
222
251,351
96,727.03
03/01/2022
2
10,000
4,400.00
04/01/2022
3
5,000
2,200.00
1
5,000
2,250.00
05/01/2022
2
5,000
2,150.00
06/01/2022
2
5,000
2,100.00
07/01/2022
14
7,267
3,124.81
10/01/2022
2
4,193
1,761.06
11/01/2022
6
5,807
2,497.01
3
12,733
5,602.52
|12/01/2022
|1
|4,645
|1,997.35
13/01/2022
3
7,786
3,347.98
1
5,000
2,200.00
17/01/2022
1
2,569
1,078.98
20/01/2022
1
5,000
2,050.00
24/01/2022
3
5,000
2,000.00
1
1
0.42
25/01/2022
2
5,000
2,050.00
28/01/2022
2
1,443
577.20
31/01/2022
1
1
0.40
2
2,894
1,215.48
|01/02/2022
|1
|3,556
|1,422.40
03/02/2022
1
2,133
874.53
09/02/2022
3
625
243.75
10/02/2022
6
4,376
1,706.64
1
1
0.40
11/02/2022
1
1
0.40
1
1
0.40
16/02/2022
1
1
0.40
1
1
0.40
21/02/2022
4
10,000
3,800.00
1
1
0.38
|22/02/2022
|4
|5,000
|1,800.00
|5
|1,529
|565.73
23/02/2022
10
3,471
1,284.27
24/02/2022
13
15,235
5,332.25
25/02/2022
2
4,765
1,572.45
9
6,071
2,064.14
28/02/2022
7
8,929
3,125.15
|01/03/2022
|3
|2,410
|819.40
|8
|25,000
|9,250.00
02/03/2022
4
4,362
1,570.32
2
301
114.38
03/03/2022
1
1
0.38
04/03/2022
10
18,475
6,281.50
|07/03/2022
|13
|15,000
|4,800.00
|08/03/2022
|2
|5,000
|1,650.00
|09/03/2022
|7
|18,860
|6,789.60
11/03/2022
1
5,000
1,700.00
15/03/2022
1
1
0.35
2
2,001
720.36
16/03/2022
1
1
0.35
1
2,000
740.00
17/03/2022
2
2,001
720.36
1
1
0.36
|18/03/2022
|4
|2,122
|742.70
|2
|2,000
|740.00
22/03/2022
4
2,000
740.00
23/03/2022
3
2,001
720.36
1
1
0.37
24/03/2022
7
2,001
720.36
5
2,001
720.36
28/03/2022
2
555
194.25
3
2,000
720.00
|29/03/2022
|4
|2,000
|720.00
|1
|100
|37.00
30/03/2022
2
180
63.00
31/03/2022
1
1,265
442.75
5
2,001
740.37
01/04/2022
20
29,899
11,959.60
04/04/2022
2
930
372.00
2
4,000
1,720.00
05/04/2022
4
4,000
1,720.00
06/04/2022
3
4,000
1,720.00
6
8,000
3,440.00
07/04/2022
3
4,000
1,640.00
4
3,842
1,652.06
08/04/2022
6
8,000
3,360.00
11/04/2022
1
2,000
840.00
12/04/2022
1
1
0.41
1
1
0.41
13/04/2022
4
6,615
2,579.85
3
2,000
800.00
14/04/2022
4
6,000
2,280.00
19/04/2022
1
2,000
760.00
1
2,000
780.00
20/04/2022
3
2,000
760.00
3
6,000
2,340.00
22/04/2022
1
1
0.39
4
2,838
1,135.20
25/04/2022
3
2,000
780.00
26/04/2022
2
127
49.53
2
1,164
465.60
27/04/2022
3
3,875
1,511.25
1
1
0.39
28/04/2022
5
2,001
760.38
1
1
0.38
29/04/2022
2
1,881
695.97
02/05/2022
3
2,120
784.40
2
401
152.38
03/05/2022
2
445
169.10
04/05/2022
2
2,001
720.36
1
1
0.38
05/05/2022
7
5,999
2,099.65
06/05/2022
2
780
273.00
4
4,000
1,440.00
09/05/2022
3
3,220
1,127.00
10/05/2022
1
800
280.00
2
4,000
1,440.00
11/05/2022
5
4,000
1,440.00
12/05/2022
3
3,200
1,120.00
16/05/2022
2
4,000
1,360.00
17/05/2022
2
2,000
700.00
18/05/2022
3
4,000
1,360.00
23/05/2022
1
2,000
700.00
24/05/2022
1
1
0.34
2
2,001
700.35
25/05/2022
6
2,000
680.00
1
1,000
350.00
27/05/2022
1
1
0.34
1
1
0.34
30/05/2022
1
35
11.90
1
2,000
700.00
31/05/2022
1
1
0.35
1
1
0.35
01/06/2022
6
3,965
1,387.75
1
1
0.36
02/06/2022
2
81
28.35
5
2,000
720.00
03/06/2022
1
523
183.05
06/06/2022
1
1
0.35
07/06/2022
1
1
0.36
5
2,029
730.44
08/06/2022
2
3,396
1,188.60
09/06/2022
1
2,000
680.00
10/06/2022
1
1
0.35
13/06/2022
3
2,000
680.00
1
1,999
699.65
14/06/2022
6
4,127
1,444.45
15/06/2022
8
11,873
3,918.09
2
3,767
1,243.11
16/06/2022
3
3,199
1,023.68
2
3,500
1,155.00
17/06/2022
1
801
248.31
4
1,157
381.81
20/06/2022
1
120
38.40
4
4,000
1,320.00
21/06/2022
2
3,880
1,241.60
22/06/2022
1
1
0.33
1
1
0.33
23/06/2022
4
6,000
2,040.00
24/06/2022
3
2,251
742.83
4
3,272
1,112.48
27/06/2022
3
1,284
436.56
3
2,729
955.15
28/06/2022
6
2,716
923.44
29/06/2022
3
753
248.49
30/06/2022
2
2,997
989.01
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005354/en/
Contacts:
Onxeo
Investor Relations
investors@onxeo.com
+33 1 45 58 76 00
Media Relations
Arthur Rouillé
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 98
Investor Relations Strategic Communication
Dušan Orešanský Emmanuel Huynh
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 92
Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North
Kapital Partner
www.kapitalpartner.dk
info@kapitalpartner.dk
+45 89 88 78 46