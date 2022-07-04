Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of June 27 to July 1, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity Code

of the Issuer

(LEI code) Day of the

transaction Identity Code

of the Security Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase price

of the shares

(in €) Market

Identity

Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI

49NSCIP70 2022-06-27 NL0014559478 30 000 12,283834 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI

49NSCIP70 2022-06-28 NL0014559478 30 000 12,742201 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI

49NSCIP70 2022-06-29 NL0014559478 30 000 12,505749 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI

49NSCIP70 2022-06-30 NL0014559478 40 000 11,850699 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI

49NSCIP70 2022-07-01 NL0014559478 40 000 11,747274 XPAR TOTAL 170 000 12,175720

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Contacts:

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President, Investor Relations

+44 203 429 3929

Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Stella Fumey

Director, Press Relations Digital Communications

+33 1 85 67 40 95

Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

+33 1 47 78 22 89

Jason Hyonne