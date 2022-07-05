Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 05:51
CCTV+: Xi: China ready to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development

BEIJING, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to a forum on global development held in Beijing on Monday.