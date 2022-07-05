Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro the latest flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone OEM. Both phones are targeted for the China market. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Meanwhile, Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ chipset drives the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The contract for this Xiaomi launch was announced earlier by Elliptic Labs.

"Xiaomi's continued selection of our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor for its leading smartphones, and our companies' collective success, highlights just why the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is a solid solution for smartphone proximity sensing," said Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen. "The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is a 100% software-only solution that makes devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly, enabling the best and most innovative smartphone designs."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off a smartphone's display and disables the screen's touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. If that capability to detect proximity was missing, a user's ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen automatically helps conserve battery life as well. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today's market. Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005434/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com