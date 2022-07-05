

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natreve, a premium wellness company, is recalling certain Vegan Protein Powder due to undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves specific batches of its Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor. The impacted products are stored in 13 oz (10 servings) and 1.47lb (18 servings) white tubs.



The issue is isolated to two batches of the product, with lot code 46359, Best Before Date: 2/2025, and UPC 628831120003; as well as Lot# 46360, Best Before Date: 2/2025, UPC 628831110073 for 1.47lbs and UPC 628831120003 for 13 oz.



The affected products were only sold in the USA, in retail and online. The recall excludes any Canadian products or other products or lots within the U.S.



The agency noted that the product contains trace amounts of undeclared milk due to an external manufacturing production error.



A whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend for the impacted product, leading to trace amounts of whey being found in the batches. Whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy, posing a potential risk to people with milk allergies.



The recall was initiated after one illness was reported to date.



Consumers who purchased the product are urged to discard it if they are allergic or highly sensitive to dairy. Refunds are available.



In recent recalls, Naperville, Illinois -based Wilton Industries, Inc. in early June called back select lots of two Sprinkle products citing the possible presence of undeclared milk.







