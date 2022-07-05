Photocure Collaborations at EAU Support the Latest Advancements in Bladder Cancer Technology

High-definition blue light cystoscopic imaging showcased at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, Amsterdam

OSLO, Norway, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that its collaborations with capital equipment providers support the most advanced technologies including recent blue light system upgrades. These collaborations were most recently showcased at this year's European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress July 1-4, 2022, in Amsterdam. At this Congress, Photocure's commercial teams focused on making this first opportunity to be present "in person" count in order to support its customers and the Urology society.

The EAU saw the first public demonstration of Karl Storz's new and improved Blue Light System to be used with Photocure's Hexvix product for the detection of NMIBC*. This new photodynamic diagnostics (PDD) system based on the new light source POWER LED SAPHIRA from KARL STORZ was featured on both companies' exhibition stands at the EAU Congress, including on the Photocure Bladder Cancer Awareness Bus.

Delegates could discover for themselves how the "IMAGE1 S SAPHIRA" system improves visualization of bladder cancer via demonstrations and hands on experience. Manufactured and soon to be commercialized by KARL STORZ, the new Blue Light system is the next generation of equipment, designed to improve the Blue Light experience and provide next-level visualization.

"Photodynamic diagnostics (PDD) is an important cornerstone of accurate diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer. This advancement in Blue Light equipment will not only provide a better experience for our customers, but also hopefully convince the remaining clinics of the benefits of this technology," commented Dr. Susanne Strauss, Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Photocure. "We are proud to support our business partners in their equipment launches and to co-create bladder cancer awareness initiatives to improve the care of bladder cancer patients." Strauss concluded.

"The new Blue Light System Powered by Saphira received significant attention and praise in the U.S. at the American Urological Association congress in May" added Geoff Coy, Vice President & General Manager North America. "With confidence phase testing now complete, we expect roll-out of this high-definition system to begin this month to raise the technology standard for Blue Light Cystoscopy in the U.S., improve the experience of our customers, and to expand blue light usage throughout North America."

Photocure continues to partner with equipment providers to advance bladder cancer awareness and understanding the science around blue light cystoscopy. During the EAU congress, Photocure and Richard Wolf supported a scientific session on Saturday, July 2, on the topic of "Photodynamic Diagnostics in Bladder Cancer" within the "Technology developments never end!" section of the program. Both companies also co-animated an exhibition area dedicated to the benefits of Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) using a high-definition system.

EAU as an in-person event once again provided Photocure's European teams with the opportunity to further collaborate with capital equipment providers to advance the understanding and awareness of bladder cancer management. This year, the Photocure booth featured the bladder cancer awareness bus parked in its center. This bus, in partnership with the equipment suppliers, has already brought bladder cancer awareness to several European countries and will continue its voyage in 2023. When on tour, the bus provides hands-on BLC equipment experience to healthcare professionals, and also aims to raise the awareness of bladder cancer signs and symptoms for the general public.

*NMIBC: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 8th most common cancer worldwide - the 5th most common in men - with 1 720 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 573 000 new cases and more than 200 000 deaths annually in 2020.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate, with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS), and T1 lesions. In MIBC, the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3, and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4



About Hexvix/Cysview (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners for further information on our commercial partners.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

