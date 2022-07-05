

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Tech company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Tuesday that it has won a multi-year contract from India-based National Insurance Company Ltd. Or NICL to further strengthen its operational excellence and future-ready technology roadmap. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Cognizant will be a strategic technology provider to accelerate and help manage the digital transformation of NICL, one of India's major public sector general insurance companies.



Under the deal, Cognizant will elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralized web-based core insurance solution comprising of multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among other things.



Cognizant will also leverage digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and microservices-based architecture.







