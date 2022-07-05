Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

5 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 342.4557 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 344 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 341 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,581,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,509,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 52 341.50 08:31:56 00059844640TRLO0 LSE 2100 341.50 08:31:56 00059844639TRLO0 LSE 108 341.50 08:31:56 00059844638TRLO0 LSE 1874 341.50 08:31:56 00059844641TRLO0 LSE 88 341.50 08:54:47 00059845218TRLO0 LSE 853 341.50 08:54:47 00059845217TRLO0 LSE 731 341.50 08:54:47 00059845216TRLO0 LSE 418 342.00 09:01:02 00059845430TRLO0 LSE 1129 342.00 09:01:02 00059845431TRLO0 LSE 140 342.00 09:01:02 00059845432TRLO0 LSE 1895 342.00 09:07:02 00059845559TRLO0 LSE 1901 342.00 09:46:01 00059846468TRLO0 LSE 1676 342.00 09:46:01 00059846470TRLO0 LSE 910 343.00 09:51:00 00059846582TRLO0 LSE 841 343.00 09:51:00 00059846584TRLO0 LSE 332 343.00 10:32:10 00059847983TRLO0 LSE 230 344.00 10:51:02 00059848742TRLO0 LSE 537 344.00 10:51:02 00059848743TRLO0 LSE 600 344.00 10:51:02 00059848744TRLO0 LSE 600 344.00 10:51:02 00059848745TRLO0 LSE 465 344.00 10:51:02 00059848746TRLO0 LSE 978 344.00 10:51:02 00059848747TRLO0 LSE 29 344.00 10:51:02 00059848748TRLO0 LSE 23 344.00 10:51:02 00059848749TRLO0 LSE 801 344.00 10:51:02 00059848750TRLO0 LSE 600 344.00 10:51:02 00059848751TRLO0 LSE 931 343.00 10:58:35 00059848986TRLO0 LSE 700 343.00 10:58:35 00059848985TRLO0 LSE 609 342.50 11:00:40 00059849033TRLO0 LSE 1065 342.50 11:00:40 00059849032TRLO0 LSE 656 342.50 11:00:40 00059849035TRLO0 LSE 1400 342.50 11:00:40 00059849034TRLO0 LSE 469 341.00 11:34:26 00059849846TRLO0 LSE 480 341.00 11:47:59 00059850191TRLO0 LSE 445 341.00 11:55:32 00059850404TRLO0 LSE 437 341.00 12:01:02 00059850501TRLO0 LSE 200 341.00 12:13:14 00059850863TRLO0 LSE 466 341.00 12:22:50 00059851056TRLO0 LSE 481 341.00 12:38:56 00059851423TRLO0 LSE 478 341.00 12:48:59 00059851537TRLO0 LSE 600 342.50 12:59:40 00059851932TRLO0 LSE 464 342.50 13:19:50 00059852363TRLO0 LSE 475 342.50 13:25:35 00059852560TRLO0 LSE 450 342.50 13:29:56 00059852663TRLO0 LSE 415 342.50 13:34:02 00059852734TRLO0 LSE 446 342.50 13:41:59 00059852961TRLO0 LSE 36 343.00 13:44:28 00059853020TRLO0 LSE 600 343.00 13:44:28 00059853021TRLO0 LSE 600 343.00 13:44:28 00059853022TRLO0 LSE 410 343.00 13:44:28 00059853028TRLO0 LSE 700 343.00 13:44:28 00059853027TRLO0 LSE 700 343.00 13:44:28 00059853026TRLO0 LSE 1400 343.00 13:44:28 00059853025TRLO0 LSE 146 343.00 13:44:28 00059853024TRLO0 LSE 398 343.00 13:44:28 00059853023TRLO0 LSE 1230 342.50 13:45:21 00059853059TRLO0 LSE 248 343.00 13:58:27 00059853394TRLO0 LSE 316 343.00 14:01:02 00059853494TRLO0 LSE 63 343.00 14:01:02 00059853493TRLO0 LSE 700 343.00 14:01:02 00059853492TRLO0 LSE 314 343.00 14:01:02 00059853491TRLO0 LSE 334 343.00 14:01:02 00059853490TRLO0 LSE 16 343.00 14:02:20 00059853558TRLO0 LSE 600 343.00 14:02:20 00059853557TRLO0 LSE 600 343.00 14:02:20 00059853559TRLO0 LSE 476 342.50 14:12:27 00059853775TRLO0 LSE 435 342.50 14:18:12 00059853946TRLO0 LSE 217 342.50 14:22:24 00059854079TRLO0 LSE 104 342.50 14:26:54 00059854250TRLO0 LSE 442 342.50 14:30:50 00059854401TRLO0 LSE 412 342.50 14:31:02 00059854412TRLO0 LSE 427 342.50 14:31:02 00059854413TRLO0 LSE 264 342.50 14:31:19 00059854469TRLO0 LSE 660 342.50 14:31:19 00059854468TRLO0 LSE 1081 342.50 14:31:19 00059854467TRLO0 LSE 339 342.50 14:31:19 00059854466TRLO0 LSE 444 342.50 14:32:27 00059854497TRLO0 LSE 729 342.50 14:34:07 00059854553TRLO0 LSE 27 342.50 14:34:10 00059854554TRLO0 LSE 114 342.50 14:34:30 00059854562TRLO0 LSE 368 342.50 14:34:30 00059854561TRLO0 LSE 9 342.50 14:34:49 00059854580TRLO0 LSE 464 342.50 14:36:41 00059854621TRLO0 LSE 1477 342.50 14:36:41 00059854622TRLO0 LSE 330 342.00 14:41:12 00059854847TRLO0 LSE 1983 342.50 14:41:40 00059854874TRLO0 LSE 85 342.00 15:04:06 00059855897TRLO0 LSE 453 342.00 15:06:45 00059856063TRLO0 LSE 440 342.00 15:09:39 00059856158TRLO0 LSE 476 342.00 15:12:54 00059856313TRLO0 LSE 223 342.00 15:15:44 00059856417TRLO0 LSE 206 342.00 15:15:44 00059856416TRLO0 LSE 437 342.00 15:18:14 00059856510TRLO0 LSE 442 342.00 15:20:51 00059856569TRLO0 LSE 423 342.00 15:23:48 00059856669TRLO0 LSE 430 342.00 15:27:33 00059856805TRLO0 LSE 1420 342.00 15:36:00 00059857155TRLO0 LSE 1748 342.00 15:36:00 00059857154TRLO0 LSE 612 342.00 15:36:00 00059857153TRLO0 LSE 1488 342.00 15:36:00 00059857152TRLO0 LSE 68 342.00 15:36:00 00059857151TRLO0 LSE 417 342.00 15:36:00 00059857150TRLO0 LSE 983 342.00 15:36:00 00059857149TRLO0 LSE 778 342.00 15:36:00 00059857148TRLO0 LSE 622 342.00 15:36:00 00059857147TRLO0 LSE 1126 342.00 15:36:00 00059857146TRLO0 LSE 574 342.00 15:36:00 00059857145TRLO0 LSE 700 342.00 15:36:00 00059857144TRLO0 LSE 700 342.00 15:36:00 00059857143TRLO0 LSE 22 342.00 15:36:00 00059857142TRLO0 LSE 492 343.50 15:53:16 00059857807TRLO0 LSE 211 343.50 15:53:16 00059857806TRLO0 LSE 600 343.50 15:53:16 00059857805TRLO0 LSE 737 343.50 15:53:16 00059857804TRLO0 LSE 600 343.50 15:53:16 00059857809TRLO0 LSE 783 343.50 15:53:16 00059857808TRLO0 LSE 636 343.50 15:53:16 00059857812TRLO0 LSE 600 343.50 15:53:16 00059857811TRLO0 LSE 292 343.50 15:53:16 00059857810TRLO0 LSE 735 343.00 15:53:20 00059857813TRLO0 LSE 131 343.00 15:53:33 00059857818TRLO0 LSE 1102 343.00 15:53:33 00059857819TRLO0 LSE 187 342.00 15:59:00 00059858029TRLO0 LSE 459 342.00 16:00:45 00059858134TRLO0 LSE 459 342.00 16:02:45 00059858267TRLO0 LSE 307 342.50 16:11:08 00059858572TRLO0 LSE 416 342.50 16:12:33 00059858658TRLO0 LSE 694 342.50 16:12:37 00059858660TRLO0 LSE 47 342.50 16:12:37 00059858659TRLO0 LSE 34 342.50 16:13:53 00059858720TRLO0 LSE 342 342.50 16:13:53 00059858719TRLO0 LSE 461 342.50 16:15:24 00059858825TRLO0 LSE 307 342.50 16:15:26 00059858832TRLO0 LSE 445 342.50 16:16:53 00059858869TRLO0 LSE 730 342.50 16:17:16 00059858890TRLO0 LSE 827 342.50 16:17:16 00059858893TRLO0 LSE 656 342.50 16:17:16 00059858892TRLO0 LSE 46 342.50 16:17:16 00059858891TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

