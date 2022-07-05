Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 08:27
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 5

5 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 342.4557 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 344 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 341 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,581,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,509,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
52341.50 08:31:5600059844640TRLO0LSE
2100341.50 08:31:5600059844639TRLO0LSE
108341.50 08:31:5600059844638TRLO0LSE
1874341.50 08:31:5600059844641TRLO0LSE
88341.50 08:54:4700059845218TRLO0LSE
853341.50 08:54:4700059845217TRLO0LSE
731341.50 08:54:4700059845216TRLO0LSE
418342.00 09:01:0200059845430TRLO0LSE
1129342.00 09:01:0200059845431TRLO0LSE
140342.00 09:01:0200059845432TRLO0LSE
1895342.00 09:07:0200059845559TRLO0LSE
1901342.00 09:46:0100059846468TRLO0LSE
1676342.00 09:46:0100059846470TRLO0LSE
910343.00 09:51:0000059846582TRLO0LSE
841343.00 09:51:0000059846584TRLO0LSE
332343.00 10:32:1000059847983TRLO0LSE
230344.00 10:51:0200059848742TRLO0LSE
537344.00 10:51:0200059848743TRLO0LSE
600344.00 10:51:0200059848744TRLO0LSE
600344.00 10:51:0200059848745TRLO0LSE
465344.00 10:51:0200059848746TRLO0LSE
978344.00 10:51:0200059848747TRLO0LSE
29344.00 10:51:0200059848748TRLO0LSE
23344.00 10:51:0200059848749TRLO0LSE
801344.00 10:51:0200059848750TRLO0LSE
600344.00 10:51:0200059848751TRLO0LSE
931343.00 10:58:3500059848986TRLO0LSE
700343.00 10:58:3500059848985TRLO0LSE
609342.50 11:00:4000059849033TRLO0LSE
1065342.50 11:00:4000059849032TRLO0LSE
656342.50 11:00:4000059849035TRLO0LSE
1400342.50 11:00:4000059849034TRLO0LSE
469341.00 11:34:2600059849846TRLO0LSE
480341.00 11:47:5900059850191TRLO0LSE
445341.00 11:55:3200059850404TRLO0LSE
437341.00 12:01:0200059850501TRLO0LSE
200341.00 12:13:1400059850863TRLO0LSE
466341.00 12:22:5000059851056TRLO0LSE
481341.00 12:38:5600059851423TRLO0LSE
478341.00 12:48:5900059851537TRLO0LSE
600342.50 12:59:4000059851932TRLO0LSE
464342.50 13:19:5000059852363TRLO0LSE
475342.50 13:25:3500059852560TRLO0LSE
450342.50 13:29:5600059852663TRLO0LSE
415342.50 13:34:0200059852734TRLO0LSE
446342.50 13:41:5900059852961TRLO0LSE
36343.00 13:44:2800059853020TRLO0LSE
600343.00 13:44:2800059853021TRLO0LSE
600343.00 13:44:2800059853022TRLO0LSE
410343.00 13:44:2800059853028TRLO0LSE
700343.00 13:44:2800059853027TRLO0LSE
700343.00 13:44:2800059853026TRLO0LSE
1400343.00 13:44:2800059853025TRLO0LSE
146343.00 13:44:2800059853024TRLO0LSE
398343.00 13:44:2800059853023TRLO0LSE
1230342.50 13:45:2100059853059TRLO0LSE
248343.00 13:58:2700059853394TRLO0LSE
316343.00 14:01:0200059853494TRLO0LSE
63343.00 14:01:0200059853493TRLO0LSE
700343.00 14:01:0200059853492TRLO0LSE
314343.00 14:01:0200059853491TRLO0LSE
334343.00 14:01:0200059853490TRLO0LSE
16343.00 14:02:2000059853558TRLO0LSE
600343.00 14:02:2000059853557TRLO0LSE
600343.00 14:02:2000059853559TRLO0LSE
476342.50 14:12:2700059853775TRLO0LSE
435342.50 14:18:1200059853946TRLO0LSE
217342.50 14:22:2400059854079TRLO0LSE
104342.50 14:26:5400059854250TRLO0LSE
442342.50 14:30:5000059854401TRLO0LSE
412342.50 14:31:0200059854412TRLO0LSE
427342.50 14:31:0200059854413TRLO0LSE
264342.50 14:31:1900059854469TRLO0LSE
660342.50 14:31:1900059854468TRLO0LSE
1081342.50 14:31:1900059854467TRLO0LSE
339342.50 14:31:1900059854466TRLO0LSE
444342.50 14:32:2700059854497TRLO0LSE
729342.50 14:34:0700059854553TRLO0LSE
27342.50 14:34:1000059854554TRLO0LSE
114342.50 14:34:3000059854562TRLO0LSE
368342.50 14:34:3000059854561TRLO0LSE
9342.50 14:34:4900059854580TRLO0LSE
464342.50 14:36:4100059854621TRLO0LSE
1477342.50 14:36:4100059854622TRLO0LSE
330342.00 14:41:1200059854847TRLO0LSE
1983342.50 14:41:4000059854874TRLO0LSE
85342.00 15:04:0600059855897TRLO0LSE
453342.00 15:06:4500059856063TRLO0LSE
440342.00 15:09:3900059856158TRLO0LSE
476342.00 15:12:5400059856313TRLO0LSE
223342.00 15:15:4400059856417TRLO0LSE
206342.00 15:15:4400059856416TRLO0LSE
437342.00 15:18:1400059856510TRLO0LSE
442342.00 15:20:5100059856569TRLO0LSE
423342.00 15:23:4800059856669TRLO0LSE
430342.00 15:27:3300059856805TRLO0LSE
1420342.00 15:36:0000059857155TRLO0LSE
1748342.00 15:36:0000059857154TRLO0LSE
612342.00 15:36:0000059857153TRLO0LSE
1488342.00 15:36:0000059857152TRLO0LSE
68342.00 15:36:0000059857151TRLO0LSE
417342.00 15:36:0000059857150TRLO0LSE
983342.00 15:36:0000059857149TRLO0LSE
778342.00 15:36:0000059857148TRLO0LSE
622342.00 15:36:0000059857147TRLO0LSE
1126342.00 15:36:0000059857146TRLO0LSE
574342.00 15:36:0000059857145TRLO0LSE
700342.00 15:36:0000059857144TRLO0LSE
700342.00 15:36:0000059857143TRLO0LSE
22342.00 15:36:0000059857142TRLO0LSE
492343.50 15:53:1600059857807TRLO0LSE
211343.50 15:53:1600059857806TRLO0LSE
600343.50 15:53:1600059857805TRLO0LSE
737343.50 15:53:1600059857804TRLO0LSE
600343.50 15:53:1600059857809TRLO0LSE
783343.50 15:53:1600059857808TRLO0LSE
636343.50 15:53:1600059857812TRLO0LSE
600343.50 15:53:1600059857811TRLO0LSE
292343.50 15:53:1600059857810TRLO0LSE
735343.00 15:53:2000059857813TRLO0LSE
131343.00 15:53:3300059857818TRLO0LSE
1102343.00 15:53:3300059857819TRLO0LSE
187342.00 15:59:0000059858029TRLO0LSE
459342.00 16:00:4500059858134TRLO0LSE
459342.00 16:02:4500059858267TRLO0LSE
307342.50 16:11:0800059858572TRLO0LSE
416342.50 16:12:3300059858658TRLO0LSE
694342.50 16:12:3700059858660TRLO0LSE
47342.50 16:12:3700059858659TRLO0LSE
34342.50 16:13:5300059858720TRLO0LSE
342342.50 16:13:5300059858719TRLO0LSE
461342.50 16:15:2400059858825TRLO0LSE
307342.50 16:15:2600059858832TRLO0LSE
445342.50 16:16:5300059858869TRLO0LSE
730342.50 16:17:1600059858890TRLO0LSE
827342.50 16:17:1600059858893TRLO0LSE
656342.50 16:17:1600059858892TRLO0LSE
46342.50 16:17:1600059858891TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.