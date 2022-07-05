Regulatory News:

By 29 June 2022 judgment, the Créteil Commercial Court has pronounced a safeguard procedure opening for the IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA limited public company with 7,877,373.97 euros capital, located at Avenue Louise, 143, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered under the number 820 169 840, ISIN code BE6200101556. IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA will inform you soon about the procedure calendar updates.

