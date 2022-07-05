Pharnext Appoints Antoine Gravelle as General Counsel

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287-ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the appointment of Antoine Gravelle as General Counsel, effective July 1st, 2022.

Antoine Gravelle is an established legal expert in the health sector, with over 15 years of experience providing legal affairs support to the pharmaceutical and biotech sector, including with international listed companies. He joins Pharnext from OSE Immunotherapeutics, a Euronext-listed company focused on developing and partnering therapies controling the immune system for Immuno-Oncology and Immuno-Inflammation, where he held the position of Legal Director responsible for legal affairs, grants and intellectual property. Prior to this, Antoine provided legal support to various activites within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry in France and internationally, notably at Sanofi and Cellectis, giving him a global overview of the sector. He is a Law graduate from the universities of Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne.

At Pharnext, Antoine will be General Secretary of the Board of Directors, a member of the Company's Executive Committee and heading Legal Affairs.

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Antoine to the Pharnext team. Antoine's deep experience proving legal support in the pharma and biotech space will be invaluable to Pharnext as we continue to advance our pipeline and progress our lead candidate PXT3003 in the pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A). I look forward to working with him."

On his appointment to General Counsel, Antonie commented: "I am delighted to join the Pharnext leadership team at such an exciting time for the Company and contribute to its success as it works to address critical unmet needs for people living with neurodegenerative disease."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Contacts

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

SOURCE: Pharnext

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707525/Pharnext-Appoints-Antoine-Gravelle-as-General-Counsel