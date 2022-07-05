Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 09:03
Nash Squared becomes a major force in Managed Service Provision

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nash Squared, the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions, has acquired Het Flexhuis, a major Managed Service Provider (MSP) of talent and recruitment services.

Nash_Squared

Het Flexhuis, headquartered in The Netherlands, has built a strong track record delivering outsourced recruitment services for government, public services as well as commercial organisations. It provides a single point of contact for clients, managing the entire end-to-end recruitment process, from planning and anticipating hiring needs through to sourcing, selecting and onboarding candidates, as well as running existing workforces.

Het Flexhuis has established a strong reputation in the MSP market through its extensive expertise, well proven methodologies and custom designed tools and technology. It will operate as an independent brand within Nash Squared's recruitment business Harvey Nash.

Read the full release on Nash Squared's website.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680703/Nash_Squared.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
