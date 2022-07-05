The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority installed 514 MW of the fifth 900 MW phase of the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in May.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has revealed that it has installed 100 MW of additional solar capacity at the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The new capacity is part of the project's 900 MW fifth phase. The state-owned utility said the site now hosts 1,627 MW of solar. Another 1,233 MW of solar and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity is being installed as part of the fourth and fifth phases of the project. However, ...

