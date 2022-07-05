By the end of the second quarter, on June 30, 2022, India will overtake the United Kingdom with the most ZappyNow users, according to the "TDC Report" released by ZappyNow on February 2.

According to the TDC Report from December 2021, ZappyNow has 5.7 million customers in India. India surpassed United States to take over as the second-largest ZappyNow market in the world as of December 2021, while the United Kingdom still holds the top spot with more than 6 million users as of October 2021.

By the end of 2022, 20 million people worldwide are predicted to use ZappyNow as their part-time platforms, far exceeding the volume of 15 million expected last year, according to the most recent statistical data from ZappyNow. At the same time, Nigeria, a nation that many nations consider to be among the "least developed countries," has made positive strides.

The report also expressed confidence in the continued growth potential of mobile broadband in various nations. According to a TDC analysis, 113 nations have now implemented "4G" high-speed mobile networks, and it is anticipated that India and Indonesia would be the markets driving future growth as smartphone usage reaches saturation in major markets like the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. With an estimated 260 million mobile broadband subscriptions, India recently overtakes the US to become the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

According to TDC research, if the widely used mobile phone interface can be upgraded to a high-speed mobile broadband interface, the mobile phone can significantly aid ZappyNow development.

