Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB Syscap): SYSCAP RELAUNCHES LENDING WITH HAMPSHIRE TRUST BANK

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has today announced that it is relaunching HTB Syscap, the lender of short-term loans to professional firms and SMEs, following its acquisition of Wesleyan Bank in February 2022.

HTB Syscap's lending facilities help professional firms and SMEs to borrow money over the short-term in order to meet such costs as tax bills, with minimal impact to the firm's cash flow. With the predictability of fixed monthly payments, a loan from HTB Syscap will give firms greater control over their finances.

HTB Syscap will initially be offering two key lending facilities: short-term working capital loans and asset financing. The loans are designed to help legal firms manage their cash flow by helping to cover the costs of running a business, from paying tax liabilities to investing in larger purchases such as office equipment.

Key features:

Short-term working capital loans

Ideal for reoccurring annual expenses such as insurance premiums, Self-Assessment and Corporation Tax, VAT liabilities and practising certificates

Flexible terms available between 3-18 months

Quick and easy application process

Asset financing

Perfect for purchases such as computer and telecoms equipment, software, office equipment and refurbishment, vehicles and plant and machinery

Lending terms available between 1-5 years

Borrowers of both facilities will benefit from the security of a fixed rate of interest to ensure monthly repayments and competitive terms which can represent better value than using an overdraft facility.

Stuart Hulme, managing director at HTB, commented: "We are really excited about the relaunch of HTB Syscap, particularly at a time when small business groups are concerned that traditional lenders are pulling up the drawbridge for small firms.

"With this in mind, we are providing these two lending facilities so that professional firms and SMEs can gain a greater degree of control over their monthly outgoings by smoothing over the financial peaks and troughs throughout the year, enabling these hard-working small businesses to concentrate more of their time on the day-to-day."

John Clarke, head of sales at HTB Syscap, added: "We fully appreciate that busy professionals are time poor, which is why we put service at the centre of our proposition: our clients have access to a dedicated relationship manager who will guide them through the applications process and we'll typically obtain credit decisions within 48 hours."

"For existing clients looking to renew, they just need to advise us of their requirements, with no need to complete and sign additional documentation."

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Asset Finance, Development Finance, Bridging and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk