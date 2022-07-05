Saudia Cargo Selects RTS Cargo Suite for Revenue Management (Velocity), Pricing (AcceleRate) and Revenue Planning (Foresight) Solutions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudia Cargo, one of the largest middle eastern airlines, has partnered with Revenue Technology Services (RTS) in the cargo division.

The partnership entails the implementation of a Revenue Planning solution, Foresight, pricing solution, Accelerate, as well as revenue management solution, Velocity.

The three-pronged solution will be hosted in RTS private cloud environment.

Foresight helps airlines to determine the value of cargo in a schedule, set revenue and sales targets and track them.

Accelerate helps airlines to negotiate optimal contract, spot, and tariff rates along with generating rate sheets and offers real time rating.

Velocity forecasts short-term and long-term capacity and demand and evaluates each booking for profitability.

Sound Machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) based algorithms are the base for all three solutions. With this, Saudia Cargo joins the growing cargo community at RTS.

Raja Kasilingam, President of RTS commented, "We are quite excited about this partnership as we begin implementing all three of our cargo solutions at Saudia Cargo. RTS is proud to be part of Saudia Cargo's strategy to provide the best products to their customers while maintaining sustainability on all fronts."

This partnership demonstrates the leadership and drive shown by both companies to challenge the industry norm and their aim to make significant improvements to how air cargo is handled. This incentivizes RTS in its pursuit to being the cargo solution of choice in the airline industry, by integrating advanced forecasting and optimization algorithms, as well as cutting edge features required for enhanced pricing, revenue management and revenue planning.

Mansour Alasmi, Executive Director of Network & Revenue Management at Saudia Cargo commented: "In a continuous effort to be at the forefront of innovation, it's essential for us to utilize the latest technology and embrace digitization, this can uplift the quality of our services significantly allowing us to reach new heights."

Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President for Revenue Technology Services added, "I am super thrilled to have Saudia Cargo, a coveted brand, in my customer portfolio and the fact that they picked multiple solutions from our suite speaks volumes about the solution suite capabilities and benefits"

About RTS: Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services that help their customers to increase margins, improve customer experience, enhance productivity of their employees, and support their growth. RTS solutions are aimed at travel and transportation verticals to provide analytics, software solutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities, technology services and IT development support. RTS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in London- UK (United Kingdom), Cape Town -South Africa and Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh- India. To learn more about RTS, please visit www.rtscorp.com

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo serves an extensive global network spanning four continents, 225 international destinations, and 26 domestic destinations, operates a dedicated freighter fleet and offers ample cargo capacity on its passenger flights across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the USA.

