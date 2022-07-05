Kenya's new net-metering regulations will apply to PV systems up to 1 MW in size.Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a draft regulation to support the introduction of a net-metering regime for PV installations. The new rules will apply to PV systems up to 1 MW in size. It will help the country to initially deploy around 100 MW of solar capacity, according to EPRA. The owners of the solar arrays will need to pay grid-interconnection fees and cover the costs of either unidirectional or bidirectional meter installations. The approvals to operate under net metering ...

