DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 128.1462

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6413202

CODE: JPNL LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 172630

