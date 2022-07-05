DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2022 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 306.6195

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 575741

CODE: MMS LN

ISIN: LU1598689153

