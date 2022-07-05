DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2022 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3345

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19608779

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

